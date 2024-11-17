Published 18:48 IST, November 17th 2024
PM Modi Honoured with Nigeria's Highest Civilian Award
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Nigeria's highest civilian honour, the ‘Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.'
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi Honoured with Nigeria's Highest Civilian Award | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:48 IST, November 17th 2024