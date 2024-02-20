PM Modi will distribute appointment orders to nearly 1,5000 recruits of Jammu and Kashmir. | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will visit Jammu and will be launching development projects worth Rs 32,000 crore. These projects are related to different sectors including education, aviation, road, railways, petroleum, and civic infrastructure among others.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will also distribute appointment orders to nearly 1,5000 recruits of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the prime minister will also be interacting with beneficiaries of various government schemes as a part of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu' programme.

This marks a significant step in Jammu and Kashmir in the education sector as the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone worth of projects worth Rs 13,375 crore. This includes permanent campuses of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IISER Tirupati, and IIITDM Kurnool; the academic and residential complex for IIT Patna and IIT Ropar; two permanent campuses of Central Sanskrit University - at Devprayag (Uttarakhand) and at Agartala (Tripura).

Advertisement

The inauguration also includes permanent campuses All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu. The medical institute, whose foundational stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2019, is being established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

Established at a cost of over Rs 1,660 crore and in an area spanning over 227 acres, the hospital is equipped with facilities like 720 beds, a Medical College with 125 seats, Nursing College with 60 seats, AYUSH Block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students, a night Shelter, Guest House, Auditorium, Shopping Complex etc.

Advertisement

The hospital aims to provide high quality patient care services in 18 Specialities and 17 Super Specialities including Cardiology, Gastro-enterology, Nephrology, Urology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Endocrinology, Burns and Plastic Surgery. It will also have an Intensive Care Unit, Emergency and Trauma Unit, 20 Modular Operation Theatres, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Bank, Pharmacy etc. The Hospital will also leverage Digital Health Infrastructure to reach out to far-flung areas of the region.

(With ANI Inputs)