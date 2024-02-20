English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 07:10 IST

PM Modi to Launch, Inaugurate Multiple Projects Worth Rs 32K Crore in Jammu Today

PM Modi will also be interacting with beneficiaries of various government schemes as a part of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu' programme.

Digital Desk
PM Modi in Jammu
PM Modi will distribute appointment orders to nearly 1,5000 recruits of Jammu and Kashmir. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will visit Jammu and will be launching development projects worth Rs 32,000 crore. These projects are related to different sectors including education, aviation, road, railways, petroleum, and civic infrastructure among others.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will also distribute appointment orders to nearly 1,5000 recruits of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the prime minister will also be interacting with beneficiaries of various government schemes as a part of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu' programme.

This marks a significant step in Jammu and Kashmir in the education sector as the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone worth of projects worth Rs 13,375 crore. This includes permanent campuses of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IISER Tirupati, and IIITDM Kurnool; the academic and residential complex for IIT Patna and IIT Ropar; two permanent campuses of Central Sanskrit University - at Devprayag (Uttarakhand) and at Agartala (Tripura).

Advertisement

The inauguration also includes permanent campuses All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu. The medical institute, whose foundational stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2019, is being established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

Established at a cost of over Rs 1,660 crore and in an area spanning over 227 acres, the hospital is equipped with facilities like 720 beds, a Medical College with 125 seats, Nursing College with 60 seats, AYUSH Block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students, a night Shelter, Guest House, Auditorium, Shopping Complex etc.

Advertisement

The hospital aims to provide high quality patient care services in 18 Specialities and 17 Super Specialities including Cardiology, Gastro-enterology, Nephrology, Urology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Endocrinology, Burns and Plastic Surgery. It will also have an Intensive Care Unit, Emergency and Trauma Unit, 20 Modular Operation Theatres, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Bank, Pharmacy etc. The Hospital will also leverage Digital Health Infrastructure to reach out to far-flung areas of the region.

(With ANI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 07:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

6 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

7 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

7 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

7 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

7 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

7 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

7 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

7 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

8 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

8 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

13 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

13 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

13 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

14 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

15 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 2 Prisoners Attack Cop at Ajmer Jail, 1 Dies During Scuffle

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Throwback To Patralekhaa's Wedding With Rajkummar

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Pakistan heading for another split? Taliban issues 1971 threat

    The Debate6 hours ago

  4. Republic reporter arrested, Mamata targets Media as Mafia roams free

    The Debate6 hours ago

  5. Former Miss World Manushi Spotted At Airport

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo