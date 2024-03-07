PM Modi to Visit Srinagar Today, Will Unveil Developmental Projects Worth Rs 5,000 Crore

Advertisement

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Thursday after the abrogation of Article 370. The Prime Minister will be inaugurating development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore. He then will be addressing a public rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "I will be in Srinagar tomorrow, 7th March to take part in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme. Various development works will also be dedicated to the nation. Notable among them are works worth over Rs. 5000 crore relating to boosting the agro-economy. Various works linked with tourism will also be dedicated to the nation."

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 6, 2024

According to the Prime Minister's Office, "At around 12 noon, Prime Minister will reach Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar, where he will participate in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme."

Furthermore, the prime minister will also dedicate multiple projects related to the tourism sector, worth more than Rs 1,400 crore, under the Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme.

"Prime Minister will also launch the ‘Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice Tourist Destination Poll’ and ‘Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign,' the statement read.

Ahead of the PM's visit, security arrangements have heightened at Bakshi Stadium, the venue of the rally. For security surveillance, forces are using drones and CCTV cameras while foot patrolling by the security forces has been intensified in a two-kilometer radius around the venue.

Furthermore, schools along the route are closed, and board exams scheduled for Thursday have been postponed to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the high-profile event.

