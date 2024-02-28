Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 07:55 IST

PM Modi to Inaugurate Development Projects Worth Rs 17,300 Crore at TN's Thoothukodi Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 17,300 crore at Thoothukodi, Tamil Nadu Today.

Digital Desk
PM Modi
PM Modi to Inaugurate Development Projects Worth Rs 17,300 Crore at TN's Thoothukudi Today | Image:X@BJP
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 17,300 crore at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office on Monday. 

PM Modi reached Madurai in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. He offered prayers at the famous Meenaksi Amman Temple in the city. He attended Digital Mobility Initiative for Automotive MSMEs and addressed entrepreneur and industrialists at the event.  

PM Modi also held a roadshow and received an electrifying welcome by the people of the city. 

Prime Minister will participate in the programme ‘Creating the Future – Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs’, and address thousands of Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSMEs) entrepreneurs working in the automotive sector, added the press release. 

Prime Minister will also launch two major initiatives designed to support and uplift MSMEs in the Indian automotive industry, as per the statement. 

The initiatives include the TVS Open Mobility Platform and the TVS Mobility-CII Centre of Excellence. These initiatives will be a step towards realising the Prime Minister’s vision of supporting  the growth of MSMEs in the country and helping them to formalise operations, integrate with global value chains and become self-reliant.

In the public programme at Thoothukudi, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V.O.Chidambaranar Port. This Container Terminal is a step towards transforming V.O.Chidambaranar Port into a transshipment hub for the east coast. The project aims to leverage India's long coastline and favourable geographic location, and strengthen India's competitiveness in the global trade arena. The major infrastructure project will also lead to creation of employment generation and economic growth in the region.

Prime Minister will inaugurate various other projects aimed at making the V.O.Chidambaranar Port as the first Green Hydrogen Hub Port of the country. These projects include desalination plant, hydrogen production and bunkering facility etc.

Prime Minister will also launch India's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under Harit Nauka initiative. The vessel is manufactured by Cochin Shipyard and underscores a pioneering step for embracing clean energy solutions and aligning with the nation's net-zero commitments. Also, Prime Minister will also dedicate tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across ten States/UTs during the programme.

During the programme, Prime Minister will dedicate to nation rail projects for doubling of Vanchi Maniyachchi - Nagercoil rail line including the Vanchi Maniyachchi - Tirunelveli section and Melappalayam - Aralvaymoli section. Developed at the cost of about Rs 1,477 crore, the doubling project will help in reducing travel time for the trains heading towards Chennai from Kanyakumari, Nagercoil & Tirunelveli.

Prime Minister will also dedicate four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of about Rs 4,586 crore. These projects include the four-laning of the Jittandahalli-Dharmapuri section of NH-844, two-laning with paved shoulders of the Meensurutti-Chidambaram section of NH-81, four-laning of the Oddanchatram-Madathukulam section of NH-83, and two-laning with paved shoulders of the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of NH-83. These projects aim to improve connectivity, reduce travel time, enhance socio-economic growth and facilitate pilgrimage visits in the region.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 07:35 IST

