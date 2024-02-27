Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

PM Modi Inaugurates Historic Space Infrastructure Projects of ISRO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated 3 major space infrastructure projects of ISRO during his visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba.

Press Trust Of India
ISRO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated 3 major space infrastructure projects of ISRO during his visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba near here. The Prime Minister also reviewed ISRO's Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme during his visit.

Modi, accompanied by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, also took a walkthrough of the exhibition of the various ISRO projects showcased at VSSC.

Advertisement

The projects inaugurated by Modi are-- a Trisonic Wind Tunnel at VSSC, a Semi-Cryogenic Integrated Engine and Stage Test Facility at ISRO's propulsion complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, and the PSLV Integration Facility at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. These three projects, which will provide world-class technical facilities for the space sector, have been developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs 1,800 crore.

VSSC, the lead centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation, is responsible for the design and development of launch vehicle technology. The Trisonic Wind Tunnel at VSSC produces controlled uniform airflow over scaled models of rockets and aircraft to evaluate their aerodynamic characteristics and designs. It features a test section size of 1.2 meters and can generate speeds ranging from subsonic to supersonic, up to 4 times the speed of sound (Mach number 4.0).

The Mahendragiri unit is a state-of-the-art facility capable of handling large flows of propellants. It stands 51 meters tall and has a flame deflector depth of 30 meters. The PSLV Integration Facilities at Sriharikota were developed to increase launch frequency from the First Launch Pad (FLP) and include Integration Building, Service Building, Rail Track, and associated systems. These inauguration of these facilities mark significant advancements in India's space exploration capabilities.

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

15 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

19 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

21 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

21 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

21 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

21 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

21 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

21 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

21 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

21 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

21 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 days ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Reveals Names of 4 Indian Astronauts Picked For Gaganyaan Mission

    Science11 minutes ago

  2. Is Brown Rice A Healthy Substitute Of White Rice? Let's Find Out

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  3. Puma forecasts challenges amid currency pressure

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. Siddaramaiah Thanks Somasekhar; RLD MLAs Vote for BJP's Sanjay Seth

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Announces Names Of Astronauts Of Gaganyaan Mission

    Videos13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo