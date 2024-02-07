English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 16:17 IST

PM Modi is a Tapasvi, We Also Need to Do Our Bit: Mohan Bhagwat at Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha

Mohan Bhagwat hailed PM Narendra Modi for observing all the rituals for the ceremony.

Manisha Roy
Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed people after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony | Image:ANI
Ayodhya: Hailing the grand inauguration of Ram Temple, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed people after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. Mohan Bhagwat hailed PM Narendra Modi for observing all the rituals for the ceremony. He said,” PM Modi is a tapasvi.”

Asserting that now Ram rajya will arrive, he said, “With Ram Lalla, India's identity has returned today. The whole of the nation is imbued in this feeling today. Ram rajya will arrive.”

Recalling the sacrifices of those who lost their lives for the construction of the Ram Temple, he said,” Today Ram Lalla is back after 500 years. We are witnessing this golden day thanks to the sacrifices of many. We remembered all those who sacrificed themselves for Ram Mandir during the Pran Pratistha.

The RSS leader urged the gathering to ensure that their activities are in sync with the Ram Rajya and that everybody has to participate in the country's growth. He remarked, “We are sons of this motherland. We have to ensure our conduct is akin to Ram Rajya. Our conduct is of utmost importance. Satya is the first quality. Karuna is the second quality. Truth and kindness are important principles. There should be purity and patience. Important to follow discipline. Following civic discipline is a sign of patriotism. Collective resolve and practice is important. Everybody has to participate in nation's growth.”

In his address, Bhagwat appealed for reconciliation. He asked people to avoid small disputes. He further said,” We will have to keep unity everyone belongs to us. We have to serve the poor without discrimination. I thank judiciary to have preserved the dignity of justice. Era is turning around for the positive now. Lord ram resides in the inner soul of every Indian. Lord ram unites the country like none other.”

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 14:18 IST

