Sambhal: Acharya Pramod Krishnam, chairman of Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust on Monday called it a “matter of pride” as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

"It is a matter of pride for us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation of Shri Kalki Dham today. PM Modi will reach here around 10:25 am. PM Modi will install the main stone in the sanctum sanctorum of the Shri Kalki Dham," Acharya Pramod Krishnam said while speaking to ANI.

PM Modi will also unveil the model of the Shri Kalki Dham temple on the occasion and will later address the gathering.

Shri Kalki Dham is being constructed by Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Acharya Pramod Krishnam. The programme will be attended by many saints, religious leaders and other dignitaries.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to launch 14000 projects later in the day worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore across the state at the fourth ceremony for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) held in February last year.

The programme will be attended by about 5000 participants, including notable industrialists, representatives of top global and Indian companies, ambassadors and high commissioners and other distinguished guests.

Earlier on February 10, Acharya Pramod had been expelled from the Congress for alleged anti-pary activities. After his expulsion Acharya Krishnam said that there cannot be any compromise on 'Ram' and 'Rashtra'. Krishnam said that he would wish to be expelled for 14 years instead of 6 years as Lord Rama also went into exile for 14 years.

Questioning the allegations of anti-party activity, Acharya Pramod had said, “Taking the name of Lord Rama or going to Ayodhya or accepting the invitation of Pran Pratishtha event or laying the foundation of Shri Kalki Dham or meeting Narendra Modi ji is anti-party activity? These are my questions from the leadership of Congress and they must tell the people what are the things that are anti-party activities.”

He said that there were many decisions taken by the grand old party that he did not agree with, which included opposing the abrogation of Article 370.

Pramod Krishnam further claimed that the promise made by him to former Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi that he wouldn't leave the Congress Party till he died, was the reason he didn't leave the party despite various insults. (With inputs from ANI)

