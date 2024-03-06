×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

Kochi Metro Rail Phase 1 Extension: PM to Launch SN Jn-Tripunithura Section on Wednesday

PM Modi will inaugurate Kochi Metro Rail Phase 1 Extension Project (Phase IB) from the SN Junction Metro Station to the Tripunithura Metro Station on Wednesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi
Kochi Metro Rail Phase 1 Extension: PM to Launch SN Jn-Tripunithura Section on Wednesday | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate Kochi Metro Rail Phase 1 Extension Project (Phase IB) from the SN Junction Metro Station to the Tripunithura Metro Station on Wednesday, March 5, 2024. 

The launch of the SN Junction-Tripunithura section will mark the completion of the 28-km Kochi Metro Phase-1 corridor, comprising 25 stations traversing from Aluva to Tripunithura.

Advertisement

At the recently built Tripunithura Terminal Station, the inauguration event is set to begin at 9.45 am. At 10 am, the Prime Minister will launch the online Metro service from Kolkata. 

Specially abled youngsters from Tripunithura will be transported to Aluva station on the inaugural trip from this terminal.

Advertisement

 This first run would be followed by the public launch of the Metro service on the same day, making it a significant occasion in Kochi's urban life
 

Kochi Metro Rail Phase 1 Extension Project from the SN Junction Metro Station to the Tripunithura | Details 

The project is built at a cost of Rs 448.83 crore. The  1.20-km metro stretch will ease the traffic congestion from eastern and western sides of Ernakulam.

On a 60-meter section of this route, the Kochi Metro has implemented open web girder technology for the first time.

Advertisement

According to a statement Prime Minister's office, the section will ease the traffic bottlenecks and provide easy and comfortable connectivity. 

It further stated that the project's introduction is centered on expanding opportunities to guarantee simple urban mobility. 

Advertisement

What Will Be the Price of Ticket from SN Junction Metro Station to the Tripunithura

A ticket price of Rs 75 has been approved for the tripunithura terminal to Aluva as part of the Metro service extension. Travelers will be able to take advantage of a discounted cost of Rs 60, which is the current fare from Aluva to SN Junction, in honor of the inauguration. 

Advertisement

Until further notice, this low rate will be available, providing commuters with an affordable mode of transportation. 
 

 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 23:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

an hour ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

an hour ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

an hour ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

an hour ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

an hour ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

2 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

8 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

8 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

8 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

10 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

10 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

a day ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. KCR Announces BRS-BSP Alliance, Discussions on Seat-sharing Formula Soon

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  2. Diphu Nihang, Shillong Labet clinch top honours in NE 3X3 Basketball

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Bastar The Naxal Story Producer Talks In Detail About Motive Of The Film

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  4. Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in WPL

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow After Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 19,600 Cr

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo