Updated March 26th, 2023 at 19:50 IST

PM Modi lauds successful placement of 36 internet satellites by ISRO's LVM3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the successful placement of 36 internet satellites of a company belonging to the UK-based OneWeb Group into the intended orbits by the ISRO's heaviest rocket, LVM3.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the successful placement of 36 internet satellites of a company belonging to the UK-based OneWeb Group into the intended orbits by the ISRO's heaviest rocket, LVM3.

"It reinforces India's leading role as a global commercial launch service provider in the true spirit of Aatmanirbharat," Modi said in a tweet.

This was the second dedicated mission for NewSpace India Limited, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The ISRO has signed an agreement with Network Access Associates Limited, United Kingdom (a OneWeb Group company) for the launch of 72 satellites into low-earth orbits (LEOs). 

Published March 26th, 2023 at 19:50 IST

Narendra Modi

