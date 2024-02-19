Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to participate in two major events in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. In the morning at around 10:30 am, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal. Later in the day, he will attend the UP Ground Breaking ceremony in Lucknow, where he will unveil development projects valued over ₹10 lakh crore.

These initiatives, which will mostly concentrate on industries like manufacturing, renewable energy, information technology, housing, and real estate, hope to create 33.5 lakh new job possibilities in the state.

These projects are a result of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) that were inked at the UP Global Investors Summit last year, which attracted ₹40 lakh crore worth of investment offers.

"The investments are spread across regions, with Paschimanchal (west) getting the maximum (52 per cent) followed by Poorvanchal (east) (29 per cent), Madhyanchal (central) (14 per cent) and Bundelkhand (five per cent)," said Uttar Pradesh industrial and infrastructure development minister Nand Gopal Gupta.

"Of the ₹10 lakh crore, maximum investments are coming up in sunrise sectors like manufacturing (21 per cent), renewable energy (13 per cent), IT and ITeS (nine per cent), food processing (six per cent), housing and real estate (six per cent), hospitality and entertainment (three per cent), education (three per cent) etc," he added.