PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Kalki Dham Temple in UP's Sambhal: Five Key Highlights | Image:ANI

Advertisement

New Delhi: Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, which was inaugurated on Monday by PM Modi, is a temple dedicated to Lord Kalki. It is the first temple of a God which is being built before its incarnation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal on Monday.

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present in Sambhal to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of Hindu shrine Shri Kalki Dham.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the foundation stone laying ceremony of Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal.



Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust Chairman Acharya Pramod Krishnam also present. pic.twitter.com/pTxIn1IJof — ANI (@ANI)

Five Points on Hindu Shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal

The temple is termed as the most unique temple in the world.

There will be 10 sanctums in the sanctum in the temple. The ten sanctums will signify ten inacrnations of Lord Vishnu.

The peak of the temple will 108 feet high.

The platform of the temple will be built 11 feet above. The temple will constructed at an approximately 5 acres of land and may take 5 years to construct.

The temple is being constructed with the pink-coloured stone that was used in construction of Somnath Temple and Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

