Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched PM-SURAJ National Portal as he announced that one lakh beneficiaries from the deprived sections were given Rs 720 crore today, news agency PTI reported.

In a virtual address to beneficiaries, PM Modi underlined how his government's schemes for toilets and cooking gas, among other initiatives, have benefitted deprived sections of society.

Advertisement

Stressing that the Congress party never appreciated the role of disadvantaged sections in the country's overall progress, the prime minister said, the Congress governments – over the years – denied them even the basic facilities.

“How can anyone say I have no family when I have brothers, sisters like you”, PM Modi further said at the event organised to mark the credit support to disadvantaged sections.

Advertisement