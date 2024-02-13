Advertisement

New Delhi: The focus on solar power and sustainability had been announced in the Interim Budget 2024. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a free electricity project worth Rs 75,000 crore.

In a post on his social media handles, the prime minister announced the new project, titled 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana'.

The aim of the solar power project is to provide free electricity to one crore Indian households. However, it will be limited to 300 units of free electricity every month for each household.

All stakeholders in the scheme will be integrated through a National Online Portal.

PM Modi’s announcement Free Electricity project

"In order to further sustainable development and people’s wellbeing, we are launching the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This project, with an investment of over Rs 75,000 crore, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month," PM Modi said on X.

This will be done through subsidies given directly to people’s bank accounts, said Modi. “From substantive subsidies, which will be given directly to people’s bank accounts, to heavily concessional bank loans, the Central Government will ensure that there is no cost burden on the people. All stakeholders will be integrated to a National Online Portal which will further convenience,” said PM Modi in his thread on X.

“In order to popularise this scheme at the grassroots, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats shall be incentivised to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions. At the same time, the scheme will lead to more income, lesser power bills and employment generation for people,” the PM added, while sharing a link to the PM Surya Ghar Yojana portal.

“Let’s boost solar power and sustainable progress. I urge all residential consumers, especially youngsters, to strengthen the PM - Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana by applying at- https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in .”