Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

PM Modi Launches Rs 75,000 Crore Free Electricity Project - ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’

PM Narendra Modi revealed that the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' would have an investment of over ₹ 75,000 crore.

Shweta Parande
PM Modi UAE Visit
पीएम मोदी UAE दौरा | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The focus on solar power and sustainability had been announced in the Interim Budget 2024. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a free electricity project worth Rs 75,000 crore. 

In a post on his social media handles, the prime minister announced the new project, titled 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana'.

Advertisement

The aim of the solar power project is to provide free electricity to one crore Indian households. However, it will be limited to 300 units of free electricity every month for each household.

All stakeholders in the scheme will be integrated through a National Online Portal.

Advertisement

PM Modi’s announcement Free Electricity project

"In order to further sustainable development and people’s wellbeing, we are launching the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This project, with an investment of over Rs 75,000 crore, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month," PM Modi said on X.

Advertisement

This will be done through subsidies given directly to people’s bank accounts, said Modi. “From substantive subsidies, which will be given directly to people’s bank accounts, to heavily concessional bank loans, the Central Government will ensure that there is no cost burden on the people. All stakeholders will be integrated to a National Online Portal which will further convenience,” said PM Modi in his thread on X.

“In order to popularise this scheme at the grassroots, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats shall be incentivised to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions. At the same time, the scheme will lead to more income, lesser power bills and employment generation for people,” the PM added, while sharing a link to the PM Surya Ghar Yojana portal.

Advertisement

 

In order to further sustainable development and people’s wellbeing, we are launching the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This project, with an investment of over Rs. 75,000 crores, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month.

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2024

 

“Let’s boost solar power and sustainable progress. I urge all residential consumers, especially youngsters, to strengthen the PM - Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana by applying at-  https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in .”

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

19 minutes ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

2 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

2 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

2 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

16 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

16 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

16 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

16 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

16 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

17 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

17 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

20 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Why Sovereign Wealth Funds are booming? All you need to know

    Economy News17 minutes ago

  2. BAPS Temple Abu Dhabi: How To Reach Mandir From Abu Dhabi Airport

    Info17 minutes ago

  3. Soha Ali Khan Shares A Glimpse Of Her Fun Weekend

    Web Stories17 minutes ago

  4. Alexa vs. Google Home: Which is a better bet for your smart home?

    Tech 18 minutes ago

  5. Give Your Acne-prone Skin A Flawless Finish With These Makeup Tips

    Lifestyle21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement