×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of India's Highest Dibang Dam | Details

The Prime Minister in his address in Itanagar said that the Dibang dam will be India’s highest dam.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Dibang Dam
Dibang Dam | Image:Social Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Itanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several developmental projects worth Rs 55,600 crore in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh. Among these was the Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project in Arunachal Pradesh.

"After 2014, a 2000-km new railway line was laid in the north-east. A lot of work has been done in the power sector. Today, work has started on the Dibang multi-purpose hydropower project in Arunachal and the solar power project in Tripura," PM Modi said.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister in his address in Itanagar added that the Dibang dam will be India’s highest dam.

Dibang Hydropower Project- Background and Site Details

The Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project in the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh was built at a cost of more than Rs 31,875 crore and developed in on a 5,439-ha site.

As mentioned earlier, the govt aims to build the highest dam structure in the country envisaging the construction of a 278m-high and 375m-long concrete gravity dam.

Advertisement

It will create a 43 km-long reservoir with a gross storage capacity of 3.85 billion cubic meters.

The dam aims to generate power, help in flood moderation, and lead to employment opportunities and socioeconomic development in the region.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

16 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

17 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

20 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

20 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

21 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

21 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

21 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

21 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

21 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

3 days ago
England Players

England players dive

3 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Panic Erupts as Elephant Enters Residential Locality in K'taka's Kodagu

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Chandrayaan 4 ‘Not Confirmed’ Yet, Says ISRO Chief S Somanath

    India News22 minutes ago

  3. Elections LIVE: PM Modi to Address Public Meeting in Siliguri Today

    Lok Sabha Elections24 minutes ago

  4. Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes accepts The Rock's chall

    Web Stories26 minutes ago

  5. China's employment challenges persist, says minister

    Business News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo