New Delhi: The Republic Summit 2024 took place at the Taj Palace hotel today, led by Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah graced the occasion and spoke about India’s development.

PM Modi addressed the Republic Summit 2024 in the evening and expressed confidence in India becoming the world’s largest economy in the next 10 years. “The next 10 years belong to India,” he said. PM Modi went to elaborate on his vision for the next 10 years. The PM also wished the Republic Media Network well and praised the efforts of Arnab Goswami and team for always having a questioning mindset.

Apart from PM Modi and Amit Shah, other prominent personalities who spoke at the Republic Summit 2024 included business leaders, ministers, politicians, scientists and lawyers. ISRO chief S Somanath, RPSG Chairperson Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, Board of directors, Jio Financial Services KV Kamath, and former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed were among the speakers at the high-profile event in the capital.

The following is the list of Republic Summit 2024 Speakers:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ISRO Chief S Somanath, Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal, Minister of Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, RPSG Chairperson Sanjiv Goenka, former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Chairman of the Board of Directors - Jio Financial Services KV Kamath, Chairman and Founder of Narayana Health Dr Devi Shetty, Senior Advocate, Former Solicitor General of India and King's Counsel Harish Salve, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed, and Executive Director at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Shashank Srivastava.

PM Modi spoke about India’s development in the last decade. “The next 10 years belong to India. Today the entire world is stating that this decade belongs to India. We will see India become the world’s biggest economy in this decade. This decade is crucial for achieving the ambitious dream of Viksit Bharat,” the PM said.

“The present decade belongs to India and is an apt occasion to fulfill the dream of Viksit Bharat… This decade is a time to fulfill dreams of India, to be fulfilled by the zest that thrives India," said PM Modi.

“Each second is important to me, and I have the roadmap for the next 25 years in mind,” added PM Modi. The PM also spoke about a 75-Day Report Card of his government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Modi ji will remain India’s PM for the next 10 years.” On the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, Amit Shah reiterated that it “will be implemeted before the (Lok Sabha) elections”. He added, “This is the law of the country. No one can stop it. This is not set in stone, this is the reality.”

Hardeep Singh Puri at Republic Summit 2024

Amit Shah’s statement was echoed by Hardeep Singh Puri at the Republic Summit 2024. "My prediction is, we are going to have the H’ble Prime Minister to lead the country for another 10 years. So will the BJP…we will see a lot more people joining the BJP.”

#HardeepSinghPuriAtRepublicSummit | My prediction is that PM Modi will lead for another 10 years. A lot more people will join BJP in coming days: Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri)



Tune in here… pic.twitter.com/dQX5I5SzXW — Republic (@republic) March 7, 2024

Ex-Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed at Republic Summit 2024

Mohamed Nasheed, former President of the Maldives, while speaking at the Republic Summit 2024 laid emphasis on the India-Maldives relations and cultural similarity. Nasheed said, “There is no anti-Indian sentiment in Maldives. I immensely admire PM Modi and his work. We want to rise with India. PM Modi’s work is a source of strength and we have a sense of pride. Whatever good happens here will overflow to your neighbours. This will not stop in the coming decade. India came to our assistance multiple times in the past.”

“We have similar cultures. We are the same people. You cannot marginalise us from India. Most of our doctors and teachers are Indians. No Maldivian would believe we can have any political gain by being anti-Indian…India respected a small island nation. India spoke to them and found ways on how to handle (the situation of India’s troops in the Maldives for aid). These are actions of a responsible superpower not of a bully. India respected a small island nation and are finding ways to go forward,” the former President said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma at Republic Summit 2024

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke in detail about the state and how the PM Modi government has worked towards its development. At the Republic Summit 2024, Sarma talked about the agreement with ULFA (United Liberation Front of Asom). Sarma said that a peace accord was possible in Assam only because Narendra Modi was the prime minister of the country.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief S Somanath made an important announcement at the Republic Summit 2024. He revealed that the Gaganyaan lunar mission will be launched in 2025.

The Republic Summit 2024 ended on a high note with PM Modi’s resounding talk on his vision for India for the next 10 years.