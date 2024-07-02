sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 08:24 IST, July 2nd 2024

PM Modi to Reply to Motion of Thanks Debate Today After Rahul Gandhi's 'Hindu Insult'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond on Tuesday evening to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, sources said.The 16-hour debate in Lok Sabha commenced this morning, with the House set to sit till late Monday night.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi to Reply to Motion of Thanks Debate Today
PM Modi to Reply to Motion of Thanks Debate Today | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:24 IST, July 2nd 2024