Tiruchirappalli: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple at Sri Rangam in Tiruchirappalli on Saturday January 20, he listened to the verses of Kamba Ramayana. Sri Ranganathaswamy temple at Sri Rangam is an ancient shrine linked to the Ramayana and Prime Minister Modi is the first Prime Minister to visit the shrine.

Sri Ranganathaswamy temple has a deep link to the Kamba Ramayana as it was at the Sri Rangam temple that Kambar, hailed as 'Kavi chakravarthy,' first publicly presented his Ramayana and won the hearts of people. Even today, there is a 'mantapa' in the temple called 'Kamba Ramayana Mantapam' to commemorate that occasion.

Kamba Ramayana is one of the very old versions of Ramayana and was composed by great Tamil poet Kambar in the 12th century. Religious scholars say that PM Modi sat in that very place where poet Kambar first sang the Tamil Ramayana, reinforcing the deep connection between Tamil, Tamil Nadu and Shri Ram.

PM Modi listening to the verses of Kamba Ramayana

During the visit Prime Minister wore a spotless 'veshti' (dhothi) and an angawastram (a shawl) and prayed with folded hands in the Lord Vishnu temple. On his arrival, he was accorded a ceremonial 'poorna kumbha' welcome amid Vedic chanting by priests.

The PM prayed at several 'sannadhis' (separate enclosures for deities) including those dedicated to Vaishnavite saint-guru Sri Ramanjuacharya and Sri Chakkarathazhwar. He also took blessings from the temple elephant ‘Andal’ after feeding it.

PM Modi blessed by elephant in the temple premises