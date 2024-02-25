Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 110th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat.' Addressing the nation, the prime minister emphasised on uprising 'women empowerment' in India ahead of Women's day celebrations. He said, "After a few days on March 8, we will celebrate Women’s Day. This special day is an opportunity to salute the contributions of women’s power in the developmental journey of the country. The great poet Bharathiyar Ji has said that the world will prosper only when women get equal opportunities."

Furthermore, with increasing women employment in different sectors, he said, "India's Nari Shakti is touching new heights of progress in every field."

The Prime Minister gave a special mention about the famous 'Namo Drone Didi. He said, "Who would have thought till a few years ago that in our country, women living in villages would also fly drones. But today this is becoming possible. Today, there is so much discussion about Drone Didi in every village, 'Namo Drone Didi, Namo Drone Didi' is on everyone's lips. Everyone is talking about them."