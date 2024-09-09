sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Gaza War | US Elections | Train Derailments | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 |

Published 13:32 IST, September 9th 2024

PM Modi Meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Discusses India-UAE Ties

After the landmark visit of Modi to the UAE in August 2015, bilateral relations between the two countries were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi with PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House | Image: X/ @MEAIndia
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:12 IST, September 9th 2024