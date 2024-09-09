Published 13:32 IST, September 9th 2024
PM Modi Meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Discusses India-UAE Ties
After the landmark visit of Modi to the UAE in August 2015, bilateral relations between the two countries were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi with PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House | Image: X/ @MEAIndia
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:12 IST, September 9th 2024