PM Modi Meets Padma Vibhushan Awardee Vyjayanthimala During Chennai Visit
"Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala Ji in Chennai," posted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform X.
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
PM Modi Meets Padma Vibhushan Awardee Vyjayanthimala During Chennai Visit | Image:PM Modi X
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Padma Vibhushan awardee Vyjayanthimala. Expressing his admiration for Vyjayanthimala's achievements, PM Modi shared his sentiments on social media, stating, "Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala Ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema," on X platform.
PM Modi's visit to Chennai marks his fourth visit to the southern state in the past three months.
