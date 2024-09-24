Published 00:40 IST, September 24th 2024
PM Modi Meets Vietnam's President To Lam; Discusses Ways To Deepen Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Vietnamese President To Lam on the sidelines of UNGA here and discussed ways to enhance the ties between the two countries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam, in New York, US | Image: ANI
