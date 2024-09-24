sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Assembly Polls | Middle-East Tensions | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | India's Peace Efforts | Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • PM Modi Meets Vietnam's President To Lam; Discusses Ways To Deepen Ties

Published 00:40 IST, September 24th 2024

PM Modi Meets Vietnam's President To Lam; Discusses Ways To Deepen Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Vietnamese President To Lam on the sidelines of UNGA here and discussed ways to enhance the ties between the two countries.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam, in New York, US
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam, in New York, US | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:40 IST, September 24th 2024