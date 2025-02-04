Published 06:49 IST, February 4th 2025
PM Modi to Respond to Motion of Thanks In Lok Sabha Today at 5 PM | LIVE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to respond to the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha today at 5 PM and in the Rajya Sabha on February 6 as the Budget session continues to witness heated debates between the government and the opposition. The session has been marked by sharp exchanges over various issues, including the Kumbh Mela stampede and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the lower house. For more live news updates, stay tuned to Republic World.
07:47 IST, February 4th 2025
Walkathon Organised to Mark 100 Years of Indian Railways Electrification in Andra Pradesh's Vijayawada.
07:43 IST, February 4th 2025
Muslim Community Has Rejected Waqf Bill: Owaisi
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the Waqf Amendment Bill, in its current form, will lead to social instability as it has been rejected by the Muslim community. Participating in the debate on the President's Address, Owaisi said that the Bill has been rejected by the entire Muslim community and its implementation would take this country back to the 1980s and early 1990s.
07:31 IST, February 4th 2025
Maharashtra Govt Makes Speaking Marathi Compulsory in Govt Offices
The Maharashtra government on Sunday issued an order to enforce the use of Marathi in government offices. All employees in government, semi-government offices, corporations and other government-related offices have been instructed to use Marathi with all the visitors in their offices except visitors from out of India and from other non-Marathi speaking states.
"If any government officer is violating this rule, a formal complaint can be filed with the in-charge of the office or the department for necessary action. Considering it an act of official indiscipline and if the complainant is not satisfied with the action taken against the violator, complainant can appeal about the same before the Marathi language committee of Maharashtra legislature," the order read.
07:08 IST, February 4th 2025
Delhi Polls: Security Tightened in National Capital Ahead of Election
With less than 24 hours remaining until the Delhi Assembly elections, authorities have tightened security measures, implementing intensive checks and conducting route marches in sensitive and vulnerable areas across the national capital.
On Monday evening, security forces conducted a flag march in the Govindpuri area in preparation for the polls.
Similarly, a flag march was conducted in the Hauz Rani area as the national capital gears up for the elections.
06:53 IST, February 4th 2025
Railway Infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh Receives Rs 9,417 Crore Allocation in Union Budget
Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Guntur district, Ramakrishna, on Monday said that the government has allocated Rs 9,417 crores under the Union Budget for the development of various railway projects in Andhra Pradesh.
The Guntur DRM said that the allocation marks an 11-fold increase compared to previous budgets, highlighting a major boost in railway infrastructure development within the state.
06:51 IST, February 4th 2025
SCO Secretary-General Yermekbayev Arrives in India for First Official Visit
Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Nurlan Yermekbayev, arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, on his first official visit to India.
"Warm welcome to Mr. Nurlan Yermekbayev, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), on his first official visit to India," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.
"This visit underscores our commitment to enhancing regional cooperation, security, and trade & economic development," the MEA added.
06:47 IST, February 4th 2025
Kota: Criminal Suspected Shot Dead Turned Out to Be Alive
A 24-year-old man, who was believed to have shot himself dead after being surrounded by police, has turned out to be alive and remains at large, police here on Monday said. Rudresh alias RDX was believed to have shot himself in face on Sunday after he and another of his accomplice, hiding in a house in Naya Nohara, were surrounded by police.
Updated 07:47 IST, February 4th 2025