Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 8th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

You Are Brand Ambassadors of Vocal for Local: PM Modi at First Ever National Creators Award

The award ceremony that took place at Bharat Mandapam was aimed at honouring digital content creators across domains

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
PM Modi launches 'Create on India Movement' at first ever National Creators' Awards
PM Modi launches 'Create on India Movement' at first ever National Creators' Awards | Image:ANI
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented the first-ever National Creators Award that honoured digital content creators across domains. At the award ceremony that took place at Bharat Mandapam, PM Modi encouraged the young content creators to represent the true essence of India to the world through their creative talent.

Top Quotes from PM Modi's Address

Calling the young creators valuable assets of the country, PM Modi said, "Your content is creating a tremendous impact across India today. In a way, you are the MVP of the internet. When I call you MVP, it means you have become the Most Valuable Person.”

Urging the content creators to be brand ambassadors for ‘Vocal for Local’ PM Modi further said, “You all know that when content and creativity are interconnected when we collaborate, it increases engagement. When content collaborates with digital, transformation comes. When content collaborates with purpose, it shows impact and today when you all have come here, I too have collations from you on many topics.”

You are India's digital ambassadors. You can be ambassadors for vocal for local. We can share India's culture and heritage with the world,” the PM added.

“We are going to lead in Artificial Intelligence (AI) mission,” PM Modi further added at the National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam.

Who Won What at 1st Ever National Creators Awards

Most Creative Creator - Female award to Shraddha Jain (AiyyoShraddha)

Most Creative Creator - Male to RJ Raunac (Bauaa)

Pankhti Pandey - Green Champion category

Keerthika Govindasamy - Best story teller

Singer Maithili Thakur - Cultural Ambassador of the Year award

Gaurav Chaudhary - Best Creator in Tech Category

Ankit Baiyanpuria - Best Health and Fitness Creator award

Naman Deshmukh - Best Creator in Education Category award

Kamiya Jani - Favourite Travel Creator

Aman Gupta - Celebrity Creator of the Year

The award witnessed immense public engagement, more than 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes were cast.

 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

