You Are Brand Ambassadors of Vocal for Local: PM Modi at First Ever National Creators Award
The award ceremony that took place at Bharat Mandapam was aimed at honouring digital content creators across domains
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented the first-ever National Creators Award that honoured digital content creators across domains. At the award ceremony that took place at Bharat Mandapam, PM Modi encouraged the young content creators to represent the true essence of India to the world through their creative talent.
Top Quotes from PM Modi's Address
Calling the young creators valuable assets of the country, PM Modi said, "Your content is creating a tremendous impact across India today. In a way, you are the MVP of the internet. When I call you MVP, it means you have become the Most Valuable Person.”
Urging the content creators to be brand ambassadors for ‘Vocal for Local’ PM Modi further said, “You all know that when content and creativity are interconnected when we collaborate, it increases engagement. When content collaborates with digital, transformation comes. When content collaborates with purpose, it shows impact and today when you all have come here, I too have collations from you on many topics.”
“You are India's digital ambassadors. You can be ambassadors for vocal for local. We can share India's culture and heritage with the world,” the PM added.
“We are going to lead in Artificial Intelligence (AI) mission,” PM Modi further added at the National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam.
Who Won What at 1st Ever National Creators Awards
Most Creative Creator - Female award to Shraddha Jain (AiyyoShraddha)
Most Creative Creator - Male to RJ Raunac (Bauaa)
Pankhti Pandey - Green Champion category
Keerthika Govindasamy - Best story teller
Singer Maithili Thakur - Cultural Ambassador of the Year award
Gaurav Chaudhary - Best Creator in Tech Category
Ankit Baiyanpuria - Best Health and Fitness Creator award
Naman Deshmukh - Best Creator in Education Category award
Kamiya Jani - Favourite Travel Creator
Aman Gupta - Celebrity Creator of the Year
The award witnessed immense public engagement, more than 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes were cast.
