Updated March 9th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

PM Modi Offers Prayers, Performs Aarti At Kashi Vishwanath Temple | WATCH

Amidst performing darshan and pooja at the sacred site, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the residents of Varanasi.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
PM Modi Offers Prayers, Performs Aarti At Kashi Vishwanath Temple | WATCH
Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced a momentous visit to Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, with a visit to the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Saturday. Amidst performing darshan and pooja at the sacred site, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the residents of Varanasi, expressing their joy at his presence. Members of the Muslim community also gathered outside the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to extend their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showcasing the inclusive spirit of the holy city.

Watch PM Modi performing pooja at Kashi Vishwanath Temple 

Watch PM Modi getting rousing welcome at Kashi Vishwanath Temple 

PM Modi’s itinerary in Uttar Pradesh 

Prime Minister Modi's itinerary in Uttar Pradesh encompasses a series of pivotal engagements aimed at catalyzing the state's development trajectory. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) disclosed that PM Modi is slated to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for a slew of projects valued at over Rs 42,000 crore.

Among the highlights of PM Modi's visit are the inauguration of 15 airport projects across the country, aimed at augmenting civil aviation infrastructure and passenger amenities. These projects, worth more than Rs 9800 crore, promise to revolutionize air travel and connectivity.

In addition, PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Light House Project (LHP) in Lucknow and Ranchi, providing over 2000 affordable flats equipped with modern amenities. 

The adoption of innovative construction technologies underscores the government's commitment to affordable housing and sustainable urban development.

The visit also encompasses the dedication and foundation stone laying for several road and rail projects, aimed at bolstering connectivity and socio-economic development in Uttar Pradesh. 

With projects worth around Rs 8200 crore dedicated to rail infrastructure alone, PM Modi's visit underscores the government's holistic approach to infrastructure development and environmental sustainability.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 22:20 IST

