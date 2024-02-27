Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra during his two-day visit on Feb 27-28. The Prime Minister will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of multiple projects worth Rs 24,000 crore.

As per media reports, the Prime Minister on the first day of his tour will be in Kerala, where he will visit Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thiruvananthapuram, and will address a rally later. During the second half of the day, PM Modi is expected to participate in an event ‘Creating the Future – Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs’ in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

Here's what the full schedule of PM Modi's tri-state tour looks like:

February 27:

Kerala

PM Modi is expected to visit the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thiruvananthapuram at 10:45 am.

At the VSSC, PM Modi will inaugurate three important space infrastructure projects including the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; the Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility at ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri; and ‘Trisonic Wind Tunnel’ at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will also review the progress of India’s first human space flight programme Gaganyaan Mission and bestow 'astronaut wings' to the astronaut-designated.

He will also be addressing a public rally later in the day.

Tamil Nadu

In the second half of the day, the Prime Minister will address a public meeting in Tiruppur.

Reports suggest that around 5:15 pm, the PM will participate in the programme ‘Creating the Future – Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs’ in Madurai. At the event, he will address thousands of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) entrepreneurs working in the automotive sector.

February 28:

On the second day of the visit, the Prime Minister at 9:45 will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Thoothukudi worth Rs 17,300 crore.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at VOChidambaranar Port and will also launch India’s first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative.

The schedule also includes dedicating tourist facilities in almost 75 lighthouses across 10 States/UTs during the programme.

PM Narendra Modi will dedicate to nation railway projects for doubling of Vanchi Maniyachchi – Nagercoil rail line including the Vanchi Maniyachchi – Tirunelveli section and Melappalayam – Aralvaymoli section. Further, he will also dedicate four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of about Rs 4,586 crore.

He is slated to address a public meeting in Tirunelveli.

Maharashtra

In the second half of Feb 28, PM Modi will participate in a public programme in Yavatmal and will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 4900 crore.

Additionally, the 16th instalment amount of more than Rs 21,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), will also be released, through direct benefits transfer to beneficiaries.

The Prime Minister will also disburse the second and third instalments of ‘Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi’, worth about Rs 3,800 crore and benefiting about 88 lakh beneficiary farmers across the state.

He will also initiate the distribution of 1 crore Ayushman cards and will also launch the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC category beneficiaries.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate multiple rail projects worth more than Rs 1,300 crore, aiming to improve connectivity of the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions and boost socio-economic development.