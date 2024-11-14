sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:12 IST, November 14th 2024

PM Modi Pays Homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on his Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid homage to India's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary today, which is also celebrated as Children's Day.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi Pays Homage to Jawaharlal Nehru
PM Modi Pays Homage to Jawaharlal Nehru | Image: PTI
10:12 IST, November 14th 2024