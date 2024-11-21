sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Arvind Kejriwal | Air Pollution | Ukraine-Russia Conflict | India-Canada Row | Donald Trump |

Published 03:05 IST, November 22nd 2024

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Guyana

PM Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Guyana and remembered the Father of the Nation's eternal principles of peace and non-violence.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Guyana
PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Guyana | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

03:05 IST, November 22nd 2024