Published 03:05 IST, November 22nd 2024
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Guyana
PM Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Guyana and remembered the Father of the Nation's eternal principles of peace and non-violence.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Guyana | Image: X
