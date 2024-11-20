sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:26 IST, November 20th 2024

PM Modi Presented with 'Key to the City' of Georgetown in Guyana

PM Narendra Modi was presented the 'Key to the City of Georgetown' during his state visit to Guyana and warmly welcomed by the Indian Diaspora.

PM Modi in Guyana
PM Modi presented with 'key to the city' in Guyana | Image: X / @MEAIndia
16:26 IST, November 20th 2024