Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 7th, 2024 at 21:42 IST

PM Modi Presents His 75-Day Report And It's Stunning. Here It Is

‘If I give you our 75-day report, it will astonish you', said PM Modi at India's biggest news event.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Republic Summit 2024: ‘If I give you our 75-day report, it will astonish you', said PM Modi while delivering his keynote address at India's biggest news event, the Republic Summit 2024. Highlighting the significant pace of development and various initiatives undertaken by his government in the last 75 days, the Prime Minister emphasised the inauguration of projects worth 9 lakh crore, and the progress on establishing AIIMS facilities. 

Modi Government's 75-day report

  • In the last 75 days, I have inaugurated 9 lakh cr projects, said PM Modi. “9 lakh crore worth of projects announced and dedicated to the public already”, he asserted at Republic Summit
  • Seven AIIMS dedicated to the public in the last 75 days, said PM Modi
  • 3 IIMs, and 10 IITs have been inaugurated.
  • Rs 1800 cr investment has been made in space infrastructure.
  • Over Rs 21,000 cr of funds are transferred in farmers' bank accounts.
  • The survey has already begun to build 1 crore solar homes. 

While delivering his keynote address at India's biggest news event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that this decade belongs to India. The theme for this year's Republic Summit was ‘Bharat:  The Next Decade. Speaking at the event, PM said that this is a decade to fulfil aspirations. 
 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 21:42 IST

