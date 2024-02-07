Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant gesture on Thursday, gifting a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir to French President Emmanuel Macron. The special presentation comes just ahead of India's 75th Republic Day celebration on January 26, 2024, where President Macron is set to be the chief guest for the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path.

PM Modi's choice of gifting a replica of the Ram Mandir holds immense symbolic significance, highlighting the cultural and historical ties between India and France.

The exchange of cultural artifacts as gifts is a diplomatic practice that fosters mutual understanding and respect between nations. In this instance, the gift of the Ram Mandir replica not only represents a significant cultural icon for India but also serves as a means of cultural diplomacy with France.

As India prepares to mark its 75th Republic Day, the inclusion of President Macron as the chief guest adds a diplomatic and cultural dimension to the celebration. The joint participation in the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path signifies the strengthening of diplomatic relations between the two nations.