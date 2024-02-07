English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 20:26 IST

PM Modi Presents Replica of Ram Mandir to President Macron Ahead of Republic Day Celebration | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant gesture on Thursday, gifting a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir to French President Emmanuel Macron, read more

Rishi Shukla
PM Narendra Modi Presents Replica of Ram Mandir to President Macron
PM Narendra Modi Presents Replica of Ram Mandir to President Macron | Image:X/@DDNewslive
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant gesture on Thursday, gifting a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir to French President Emmanuel Macron. The special presentation comes just ahead of India's 75th Republic Day celebration on January 26, 2024, where President Macron is set to be the chief guest for the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path.

PM Modi's choice of gifting a replica of the Ram Mandir holds immense symbolic significance, highlighting the cultural and historical ties between India and France.

Advertisement

The exchange of cultural artifacts as gifts is a diplomatic practice that fosters mutual understanding and respect between nations. In this instance, the gift of the Ram Mandir replica not only represents a significant cultural icon for India but also serves as a means of cultural diplomacy with France.

As India prepares to mark its 75th Republic Day, the inclusion of President Macron as the chief guest adds a diplomatic and cultural dimension to the celebration. The joint participation in the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path signifies the strengthening of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 20:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Republic Day
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News8 minutes ago

  2. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 29 Appearance

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. U-19 WC: Sachin Dhas created such havoc that his bat had to be checked

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement