Viral: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched "Namo Bharat," India's first semi-high-speed regional rail service, last year. The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) was launched in India at this historic moment. Interestingly, since they were made available to the general public on October 21, 2023, these trains have received an average daily traffic of about 3000.

A beautiful video of a Namo Bharat train traversing the Eastern Peripheral Expressway was recently shared by an X user. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway connects Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. It is a six-lane, 135 km long expressway. The video was shared on X by Infrastructure Projects-focused YouTuber Mohit Kumar, who remarked, "Stunning View of #Namo_Bharat train crossing Eastern Peripheral Expressway." Impressed by the images, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the user and referred to the video as a "great one." He claimed that a clear picture of the new India they are creating together can be seen on the user's timeline.

Great video…



Your Timeline gives a good perspective of the new India we are building together. https://t.co/sgiyKXeOrI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2024

Following the PM's shout-out, Kumar tweeted, "I am thrilled by looking at responses post PM's tweet on my work. My deepest gratitude towards @narendramodi ji for not only appreciating but also encouraging all the creators. Thank You so much, Sir. Today is a really good day." Namo Bharat" is a transformative regional development plan, according to the Prime Minister's office, with the goal of supplying high-speed trains for intercity travel.

I am thrilled by looking at responses post PM's tweet on my work.🙏



My deepest gratitude towards @narendramodi ji for not only appreciating but also encouraging all the creators.



Thank You so much Sir. Today is the really good day❤️https://t.co/lyPXgxhXbj https://t.co/lbwn2UNmkP — Mohit Kumar (@DetoxTravellerr) March 12, 2024

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor's 17-kilometer priority segment, which runs between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot, comprises five stations: Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot. With amenities like Wi-Fi, charging ports at every seat, and overhead storage, RRTS trains prioritize the comfort of their passengers. This train's safety features include CCTV cameras, an emergency door opening mechanism, and a button that allows you to contact the train operator.