×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

PM Modi Reacts To X User's Video Of 'Namo Bharat' Train Crossing Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Viral Video: A beautiful video of a 'Namo Bharat' train traversing the Eastern Peripheral Expressway was recently shared by an X user.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
X User Shares Video Of Namo Bharat Train Crossing Eastern Peripheral Expressway
X User Shares Video Of Namo Bharat Train Crossing Eastern Peripheral Expressway | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched "Namo Bharat," India's first semi-high-speed regional rail service, last year. The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) was launched in India at this historic moment. Interestingly, since they were made available to the general public on October 21, 2023, these trains have received an average daily traffic of about 3000. 

A beautiful video of a Namo Bharat train traversing the Eastern Peripheral Expressway was recently shared by an X user. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway connects Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. It is a six-lane, 135 km long expressway. The video was shared on X by Infrastructure Projects-focused YouTuber Mohit Kumar, who remarked, "Stunning View of #Namo_Bharat train crossing Eastern Peripheral Expressway." Impressed by the images, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the user and referred to the video as a "great one." He claimed that a clear picture of the new India they are creating together can be seen on the user's timeline. 

Advertisement

Following the PM's shout-out, Kumar tweeted, "I am thrilled by looking at responses post PM's tweet on my work. My deepest gratitude towards @narendramodi ji for not only appreciating but also encouraging all the creators. Thank You so much, Sir. Today is a really good day." Namo Bharat" is a transformative regional development plan, according to the Prime Minister's office, with the goal of supplying high-speed trains for intercity travel. 

Advertisement

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor's 17-kilometer priority segment, which runs between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot, comprises five stations: Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot. With amenities like Wi-Fi, charging ports at every seat, and overhead storage, RRTS trains prioritize the comfort of their passengers. This train's safety features include CCTV cameras, an emergency door opening mechanism, and a button that allows you to contact the train operator.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Punjab shocker

Army Men Attacked

2 minutes ago
Patna Blast

Transfomer Blast in Patna

7 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi's Haldi Ceremony

7 minutes ago
Stuart Broad on Virat Kohli

Broad on Kohli for T20 WC

9 minutes ago
Nifty falls below 22,000

Nifty falls below 22,000

11 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Shares BTS Pics

14 minutes ago
Feed Your Pet Birds These Safe And Healthy Treats

Safe Treats For Birds

16 minutes ago
BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas

16 minutes ago
Peanut butter with stuffed dates

Khajoor Based Dishes

16 minutes ago
HPCA Stadium Dharamshala

IPL 2024 Venues List

16 minutes ago
Nayab Singh Saini

Saini Wins Floor Test

18 minutes ago
Surbhi Chanda

Surbhi-Karan Wedding

19 minutes ago
BCCI

BCCI set to bar state

21 minutes ago
Representative image of happy zodiac signs

Cheerful Zodiac Signs

22 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Dons Sweatshirt

23 minutes ago
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

AFC asks ousted AIFF

24 minutes ago
Nikkei hits 40K

Nikkei extends losses

24 minutes ago
Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit-Kriti's Wedding

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I was gobsmacked. I couldn't even imagine the gesture from Rohit': Ash

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Man Held For Setting Live-in Partner Afire For Sexual Abuse of Daughter

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Police Shoot, Apprehend 3 Wanted Murder Accused in Northeast Delhi

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Mumbai To Change Names Of These 7 Railway Stations

    India News19 hours ago

  5. SHOCKING BEHAVIOUR from Pakistan's Naseem Shah forces PCB to impose fine

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo