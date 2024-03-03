Advertisement

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was on a visit to West Bengal's Krishnanagar. The Prime Minister on the second day of his visit inaugurated several developmental projects including rail and roads worth Rs 15,000.

During the mass rally address, a video shared by BJP Tamil Nadu State Secretary, Dr SG Suryah on X, wherein the Prime Minster was seen talking to his bodyguard on the dias to receive the painting from the girl, who was standing among the crowd.

The video shows a little girl holding a painting of Lord Jagganath, which she wanted to gift to the Prime Minister. Moments later, in a heartwarming gesture, PM Modi stood up and acknowledged the painting given by the girl.

Sweet Gesture from Our Lovable PM Shri. @narendramodi, Received and Acknowledged the Lord Jagannath painting from a small girl at West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/WD7mWv1abN — Dr.SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) March 2, 2024

'Watching it on loop': Netizens React

The video shared by Suryah now has over 300k views, 10K likes, 2.5K reshare, and over 100 comments.

One user wrote, "This Man @narendramodi is on a Child Like level literally when it comes to acknowledging Children."

Seeing this video on repeat mode 🥹🥹🥹 — Staunch Sanatani (@StaunchSanatan) March 2, 2024

While another wrote, "Humility of a Tall Great Leader….. Pranam’s to this fantastic human being A gesture filled with love."

मोदी जी एक ही दिल है कितनी बार जीतोगे 🙏 — Deepak Kataria (@DeepakKataria5) March 3, 2024

A user wrote, "Have not seen him smiling. But the moment he saw the kid, his smile is all over him and that is so charming and beautiful. The smile when a mom sees her kid ! I may have different reasons to like Modi. But this smile and gesture makes me feel bonded. truly a people's person."

This is the reason he's a true leader and a gentleman... — Devendra Misra (@DevendraMisra14) March 3, 2024