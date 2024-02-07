English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

PM Modi Receives Unique Gift at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple to be Taken to Ram Temple

The presiding priests presented PM Modi with a special gift—a basket containing offerings to be taken to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Isha Bhandari
PM Modi Receives Unique Gift at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple to be Taken to Ram Temple | Image:Republic
Tamil Nadu: In a symbolic gesture connecting two prominent temples, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli on Saturday. 

The presiding priests presented him with a special gift—a basket containing offerings to be taken to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Dressed in traditional attire, PM Modi immersed himself in the spiritual ambiance, offering prayers and listening to verses from the 12th-century epic 'Kambaramayanam' by Tamil poet Kambar. 

The revered Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, India's largest temple compound, holds historical significance, with its roots dating back to the Vijayanagara period.

The PM, seated at the 'Kamba Ramayana Mantapam,' retraced the steps of Kambar, reinforcing the deep connection between Tamil Nadu and Sri Ram. 

The 'Kambaramayanam' is considered one of the oldest versions of Ramayana, first presented at this very temple by the poet.

Notably, PM Modi also sought blessings from an elephant named 'Andal' within the temple premises, highlighting the cultural richness embedded in the temple traditions. 

Following his visit to Srirangam, the Prime Minister is set to continue his spiritual journey, reaching Rameswaram to perform Darshan and Pooja at the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple.

In line with his practice during recent temple visits, PM Modi will attend a 'Shri Ramayana Parayana' program, sho

Published January 20th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

