Dismissing allegations of discrimination against religious minorities in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in an interview with US Newsweek magazine,emphasized that such claims do not reflect the lived reality experienced by minorities in the country.

“These are usual tropes of some people who don't bother to meet people outside their bubbles. Even India's minorities don't buy this narrative anymore,” PM Modi said.

PM highlights govt’s commitment to equitable opportunities

Asserting that India's minorities, including Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, and micro-minorities like Parsis, are "living happily and thriving," PM Modi highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring equitable opportunities for all citizens.

PM Modi underscored the inclusivity of government initiatives, emphasizing that they transcend barriers of community or geography to benefit all citizens.

He noted that these initiatives, covering areas such as housing, sanitation facilities, water access, cooking fuel, financial assistance, and healthcare provisions, are meticulously designed to eliminate any possibility of discrimination.

"For the first time in our country, our government has come up with a unique saturation coverage approach when it comes to schemes and initiatives. They are not restricted for a group of people belonging to a particular community or a geography," PM Modi stated.

He further emphasized that these initiatives are structured to reach every citizen, thereby ensuring that there is no room for discrimination.

Whether it's access to housing, toilets, water connections, cooking fuel, collateral-free credit, or health insurance, PM Modi reiterated that these amenities are designed to benefit all citizens equally.

“Be it amenities like house, toilets, water connection or cooking fuel or be it collateral free credit or health insurance, it is reaching every citizen irrespective of his community and religion,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by the American weekly.