Published 18:34 IST, August 23rd 2024
What PM Modi Told Zelenskyy As India Discussed Ukraine-Russia War In Kyiv
S Jaishankar informed that India at various other points of time has cautioned against the danger of escalation of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefs on PM Modi-Zelenskyy meeting in Kyiv | Image: PTI
