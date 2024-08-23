sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Ukraine | Space Day | #JusticeforAbhaya | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • What PM Modi Told Zelenskyy As India Discussed Ukraine-Russia War In Kyiv

Published 18:34 IST, August 23rd 2024

What PM Modi Told Zelenskyy As India Discussed Ukraine-Russia War In Kyiv

S Jaishankar informed that India at various other points of time has cautioned against the danger of escalation of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefs on PM Modi-Zelenskyy meeting in Kyiv | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:27 IST, August 23rd 2024