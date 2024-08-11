sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • PM Modi Releases 109 Climate-Resilient Seed Varieties to Boost Farm Yield, Nutrition

Published 13:13 IST, August 11th 2024

PM Modi Releases 109 Climate-Resilient Seed Varieties to Boost Farm Yield, Nutrition

Modi unveiled the seeds at three experimental agriculture plots at Delhi's Pusa Campus, where he also interacted with farmers and scientists.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi
PM Modi Releases 109 Climate-Resilient Seed Varieties to Boost Farm Yield, Nutrition | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

13:13 IST, August 11th 2024