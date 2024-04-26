Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on his birth anniversary, saying his unparalleled courage and commitment to values of truth as well as justice are very motivating.

Modi had delivered an address at an event in Red Fort last year to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

"I bow to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his Parkash Purab. His unparalleled courage and commitment to values of truth as well as justice are very motivating," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister also shared his speech from last year's programme to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th Parkash Purab at the Red Fort.