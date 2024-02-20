English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 11:57 IST

PM Modi Returns to Jammu and Kashmir after Fulfilling Decade-Old Promise of Abrogating Article 370

During his Lalkar Rally in December 2013, Narendra Modi also spoke about the importance of establishing prestigious educational institutions in Jammu.

Gursimran Singh
PM Modi Returns to Jammu and Kashmir after Fulfilling Decade-Old Promise of Abrogating Article 370
PM Modi Returns to Jammu and Kashmir after Fulfilling Decade-Old Promise of Abrogating Article 370 | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jammu: A decade after pledging to abrogate Article 370 and bring prestigious educational institutions to Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a mega gathering at the MA Stadium in Jammu, the same venue where he made the promise. What was once proclaimed by the BJP's Prime Ministerial Candidate in the chilly winters of 2013 is now a reality, with the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in August 2019, along with the inauguration of IIT, IIM, and AIIMS.

During his Lalkar Rally in December 2013, Narendra Modi spoke about the importance of establishing prestigious educational institutions in Jammu, questioning the absence of IITs and IIMs in the region. He expressed disappointment at the lack of support from both the Jammu & Kashmir government and the central government for promoting educational development.

Advertisement

As the Prime Minister prepares to inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM Jammu, it marks a significant milestone in the educational landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, he will inaugurate AIIMS Vijaypur in Samba, Jammu, and dedicate academic complex and hostel buildings for IIT Jammu, reaffirming his commitment to educational advancement in the region.

"IIT Jammu was inaugurated on 6th August 2016 and shifted its primary operations to the 400 acres in Jagti area of Jammu in 2018, with over 1300 students and 100 plus faculty members," stated an IIT Jammu spokesperson.

Advertisement

In 2013, Narendra Modi, then BJP's Prime Ministerial Candidate, stated, "In Jammu and Kashmir, one more thing along with this method is used, and that is - Article 370...! Friends, whether Article 370 remains in practice under the Constitution or not in the political scenario, the discussion on it has always been there and will always be in the air."

The Lalkaar Rally served as an energy booster for the BJP cadre in Jammu and Kashmir. Following the rally, BJP secured 25 seats in the Assembly polls, becoming part of the government for the first time in the region. Narendra Modi's words from 2013 stated the need for a valid discussion on Article 370, which he described as being shielded and armored with communal jewels, hindering a thorough examination of its implications.

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 11:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

13 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

13 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

13 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

13 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

13 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

13 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

13 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

14 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

14 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

14 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

20 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

20 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

21 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. For J&K's Development, We Are Focusing Majorly on...: PM Modi | LIVE

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. #MamataArrestsMedia: Join the Campaign for Justice

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. नहीं बच पाएगा शाहजहांशेख, HC ने दिया सरेंडर का आदेश, ममता सरकार को फटकार

    14 minutes ago

  4. Australian Scientists Developing Game-Changing 'Artificial Heart'

    World15 minutes ago

  5. Anup Soni Opens Up On Getting Typecasted After Quitting Crime Patrol

    Entertainment24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo