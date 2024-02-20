Advertisement

Jammu: A decade after pledging to abrogate Article 370 and bring prestigious educational institutions to Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a mega gathering at the MA Stadium in Jammu, the same venue where he made the promise. What was once proclaimed by the BJP's Prime Ministerial Candidate in the chilly winters of 2013 is now a reality, with the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in August 2019, along with the inauguration of IIT, IIM, and AIIMS.

During his Lalkar Rally in December 2013, Narendra Modi spoke about the importance of establishing prestigious educational institutions in Jammu, questioning the absence of IITs and IIMs in the region. He expressed disappointment at the lack of support from both the Jammu & Kashmir government and the central government for promoting educational development.

Advertisement

As the Prime Minister prepares to inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM Jammu, it marks a significant milestone in the educational landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, he will inaugurate AIIMS Vijaypur in Samba, Jammu, and dedicate academic complex and hostel buildings for IIT Jammu, reaffirming his commitment to educational advancement in the region.

"IIT Jammu was inaugurated on 6th August 2016 and shifted its primary operations to the 400 acres in Jagti area of Jammu in 2018, with over 1300 students and 100 plus faculty members," stated an IIT Jammu spokesperson.

Advertisement

In 2013, Narendra Modi, then BJP's Prime Ministerial Candidate, stated, "In Jammu and Kashmir, one more thing along with this method is used, and that is - Article 370...! Friends, whether Article 370 remains in practice under the Constitution or not in the political scenario, the discussion on it has always been there and will always be in the air."

The Lalkaar Rally served as an energy booster for the BJP cadre in Jammu and Kashmir. Following the rally, BJP secured 25 seats in the Assembly polls, becoming part of the government for the first time in the region. Narendra Modi's words from 2013 stated the need for a valid discussion on Article 370, which he described as being shielded and armored with communal jewels, hindering a thorough examination of its implications.