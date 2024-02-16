English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

'Janata Ka Aashirwaad Saath Hai, NDA Sarkaar 400 Paar': PM Modi in Rewari | Key Points

From criticizing the Congress to projecting assurance on BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Here are some salient points from PM Modi's Rewari speech.

PM Modi in Rewari
PM Modi in Rewari | Image:ANI
Rewari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exuded confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that it would win over 400 seats in upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

While addressing a public meeting in Rewari, he said, “In 2013, when I was declared the PM candidate by BJP, my first program was held in Rewari and Rewari blessed me with 272 crosses. That blessing of yours became accomplishment. I have come to Rewari once again, so I have your blessings - this time, NDA government, crossed 400!”

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated Rewari AIIMS, various Railway Projects in North Western Railway/Northern Railway and others, here. 

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 9750 crore. PM laid the foundation stone of the Gurugram Metro Rail project and AIIMS Rewari. He made some interesting remarks while delivering his speech. Here are some key takeaways from PM Modi's speech in Rewari.  

1) Congress Chants 'Jai Siya Ram': PM Modi said, "The country wished that a grand Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya, today the whole country is seeing Ramlala seated in the grand Ram temple. Those people of Congress who used to call Lord Ram imaginary, who never wanted Ram temple to be built, have also now started saying Jai Siya Ram." 

2) NDA Sarkar, Abki Baar, 400 paar: “In 2013, when I was declared the PM candidate by BJP, my first program was held in Rewari and Rewari blessed me with 272 crosses. That blessing of yours became accomplishment. I have come to Rewari once again, so I have your blessings - this time, NDA government, crossed 400!”

3) 'NaMo Drone' scheme: In this year's interim budget, we have set a target of making 3 crore sisters Lakhpati Didi. We have also launched the 'NaMo Drone' scheme. Under the scheme, groups of sisters will be given training in operating drones and will be given drones. These drones will be used for farming and this will provide additional income to the sisters.

4) Congress' Situation 'Miserable': Congress leaders are leaving the party one by one. Today the situation is such that Congress does not even have its own workers left. Where they are in government, even the government is not able to handle them. He added, "Caught in the thrall of one family, Congress is today going through the most miserable phase in its history. Their leader is not able to manage his own startup, these people are dreaming of taking over the country." 

5) Congress has a track record of scams: "The track record of Congress is that of keeping more than half of the country's population deprived of even the smallest needs for decades. The track record of Congress is to put the interests of only one family above the interests of the countrymen. Congress has a track record of scams. Congress's track record is of weakening both the army and the soldiers. It is important to remember this because even today the team, leaders and intentions of Congress are the same," he added. 

6) Opportunities for self-employment will  be created: "Today we have laid the foundation stone of AIIMS, we will also inaugurate it. With this you will get better treatment and the youth will also get the opportunity to become doctors. Many opportunities for employment and self-employment will also be created." 

7) Modi Ki Guarantee:  "There is a lot of discussion about 'Modi's Guarantee' in the country and the world, Rewari is the first witness to Modi's guarantee. Here, as a candidate for the post of PM, I had given some guarantees to the country. The country wanted to increase India's reputation in the world, we did that."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

