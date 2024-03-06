Advertisement

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, March 6, inaugurated India's first underwater metro station in Kolkata that will cover 520m in just 45 seconds.

The first visuals were shared when the prime minister boarded the underwater metro with the school students at the Mahakaran metro station in West Bengal.

Advertisement

Footage shared by a news agency showed school kids sitting with an Indian flag in their hand.

Advertisement

Students shared their excitement on traveling with the Prime Minister.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted by a crowd of supporters amid loud cheers of 'Modi Modi' and 'Jai Shree Ram' in Kolkata.



PM Modi inaugurated India's first underwater metro rail service, a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/RUboFpc6CQ — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

A student said, "I am very excited to meet PM Modi and travel with him on the underwater metro."

"I am very happy to get the opportunity to meet PM Modi and travel with him. For our scientists and engineers, I just want to say that they are making us proud," she added.

Advertisement

He also interacted with the metro staff.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with metro staff as he travels in India's first underwater metro train along with state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and WB LoP and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/fmY7BZjBIu — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

This development comes as the Prime Minister on Wednesday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 15,400 crores.

The West Bengal LoP and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari felicitated the Prime Minister before the inauguration.

Advertisement