Updated March 6th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

PM Modi Takes Rides in India's First Underwater Metro With Students in Kolkata | WATCH

This development comes as the Prime Minister on Wednesday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 15,400 crores.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi Rides underwater Metro
PM Modi Rides underwater Metro | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, March 6, inaugurated India's first underwater metro station in Kolkata that will cover 520m in just 45 seconds.

The first visuals were shared when the prime minister boarded the underwater metro with the school students at the Mahakaran metro station in West Bengal.

Footage shared by a news agency showed school kids sitting with an Indian flag in their hand.

Students shared their excitement on traveling with the Prime Minister.

A student said, "I am very excited to meet PM Modi and travel with him on the underwater metro."

"I am very happy to get the opportunity to meet PM Modi and travel with him. For our scientists and engineers, I just want to say that they are making us proud," she added.

He also interacted with the metro staff.

This development comes as the Prime Minister on Wednesday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 15,400 crores.

The West Bengal LoP and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari felicitated the Prime Minister before the inauguration.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

