Updated March 6th, 2024 at 11:17 IST
PM Modi Takes Rides in India's First Underwater Metro With Students in Kolkata | WATCH
This development comes as the Prime Minister on Wednesday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 15,400 crores.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, March 6, inaugurated India's first underwater metro station in Kolkata that will cover 520m in just 45 seconds.
The first visuals were shared when the prime minister boarded the underwater metro with the school students at the Mahakaran metro station in West Bengal.
Advertisement
Footage shared by a news agency showed school kids sitting with an Indian flag in their hand.
Advertisement
Students shared their excitement on traveling with the Prime Minister.
A student said, "I am very excited to meet PM Modi and travel with him on the underwater metro."
"I am very happy to get the opportunity to meet PM Modi and travel with him. For our scientists and engineers, I just want to say that they are making us proud," she added.
Advertisement
He also interacted with the metro staff.
This development comes as the Prime Minister on Wednesday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 15,400 crores.
The West Bengal LoP and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari felicitated the Prime Minister before the inauguration.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published March 6th, 2024 at 10:44 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.