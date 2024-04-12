×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated April 11th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

PM Modi's Candid Conversation With India's Top Gamers is Breaking The Internet | WATCH

The event featured discussions on technical aspects of gaming, with prominent gamers such as Animesh Agrawal, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi's Candid Conversation With India's Top Gamers is Breaking Internet
PM Modi's Candid Conversation With India's Top Gamers is Breaking Internet | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently engaged in a candid conversation with some of India's top gamers, showcasing his interest in the gaming world. The event featured discussions on technical aspects of gaming, with prominent gamers such as Animesh Agrawal, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhar, Tirth Mehta, Ganesh Gangadhar, and Anshu Bisht. The event's trailer, released on Thursday, gave a glimpse of PM trying his hand at various games, adding a fun twist to the occasion.  

During the engaging interaction, India's top gamers took the opportunity to share insights with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the evolution of the gaming industry post-2019 and the pivotal role played by the government in supporting gamers. In a light-hearted moment, PM Modi joked, "Matlab sab kuch mere aane ke bad hua hai..." eliciting laughter from the room, highlighting his appreciation for the progress made in the gaming sector during his tenure.   

During the interaction, when the gamers expressed their nerves at meeting the Prime Minister of the country, PM Modi lightened the mood with a humorous response, saying, "I colour my hair white to look old."

Sharing on X a short video of the prime minister’s interaction with the gamers, , BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said they discussed the “new developments” in the gaming industry and how the Modi government has recognised the creativity of the gamers promoting the gaming industry in India.

They also engaged on issues concerning gambling vs gaming while discussing women participation in the gaming industry, the BJP leader added.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a ‘gaming interaction’ and played PC and VR games with top Indian gamers like Tirth Mehta, Payal Dhare, Animesh Agarwal, Anshu Bisht, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Ganesh Gangadhar,” Malviya said in a post on X.

“They also discussed the new developments in the gaming industry and how the Modi government has recognised the creativity of gamers promoting the gaming industry in India. They also engaged on issues concerning Gambling vs Gaming, while discussing women participation in the gaming industry,” he said.

“The full interaction (is) coming soon,” the BJP leader added. 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 17:04 IST

