PM Modi's Degree Row: SC rejects Sanjay Singh's Plea to Quash Summons

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay on the defamation summons issued against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh. A Gujarat court issued the summons in relation to a defamation case filed by Gujarat University. Sanjay Singh had challenged these summons, which stemmed from his questioning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree.

"We are not inclined to entertain the present petition," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta said. The bench added that the high court had already observed in its order that all contentions available to the parties were kept open and the trial judge would not be influenced by any observations made in the order.

The high court had on February 16 dismissed the pleas by Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking quashing of the summons issued against them in the defamation case.

For the unversed, both Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Singh are accused of tarnishing Gujarat University’s (GU) image through their “sarcastic” and “derogatory” statements in connection with PM Modi’s degree.

GU registrar Piyush Patel had filed a defamation case against the two leaders over their comments after the Gujarat HC set aside the Chief Information Commissioner’s order on PM Modi’s degree.

They made “defamatory” statements in press conferences and on their Twitter, now X, handles targeting the university over Modi’s degree, the complainant stated.

He said that the AAP leaders’ comments targeting GU were defamatory and hurt the prestige of the university which has established its name among the public.