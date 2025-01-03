PM Modi's Delhi Development Push: From Flats for Weaker Section to Veer Savarkar College

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in a major developmental push for Delhi inaugurated several projects including the housing and education sector, reflecting the government's unwavering commitment to nurturing generations future generations.

The Prime Minister said that these development works will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Delhi.

"Today is an important day for Delhi's development. At a programme in Ashok Vihar, will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for a wide range of development works which will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Delhi," he wrote in a post on X.

A home is where dreams take root, the PM said ahead of the scheduled inauguration of 1,675 flats meant for slum dwellers.

"We are committed to ensuring proper housing for every Indian."

He added, "During today's programme, 1,675 newly-constructed flats under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project will be inaugurated. This will ensure better and healthier living for several people."

The new Type-2 quarters at Sarojini Nagar will benefit hardworking government employees, he said, adding that their dedication marked a great contribution to the national progress.

The prime minister said the launch of infrastructure projects in the education sector, including laying the foundation stone of a college named after Veer Savarkar, would help strengthen academic infrastructure and provide world-class learning environments for students.

"Delhi has made a mark as a hub for education, drawing students from all over India," he said.