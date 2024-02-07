English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 07:49 IST

PM Modi's Detailed Schedule for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22 | Details Here

Check the detailed schedule and protocol for Prime Minister Modi's participation in the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi's Detailed Schedule for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22 | Image:File: Narendra Modi/Facebook
Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will assume a pivotal role as the 'mukhya yajman' in the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple today. This event marks a significant moment in the Prime Minister's ongoing nationwide temple tour, where he will actively participate in various events during the consecration ceremony. The detailed schedule and protocol for Prime Minister Modi's participation in the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22 are outlined as follows:

  • 10:25 am: Arrival at Ayodhya Airport
  • 10:45 am: Arrival at Ayodhya Helipad
  • 10:55 am: Arrival at Shri Ram JanmaBhoomi
  • 11:00 am to 12:00 pm: Reserved
  • 12:05 pm to 12:55 pm: Pran Prathishtha ceremony
  • 12:55 pm: Departure from the puja venue
  • 1:00 pm: Arrival at the venue of the public function
  • 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm: Participation in a public function at Ayodhya
  • 2:10 pm: Visit Kuber Teela

Earlier during the day, PM Modi engaged in religious activities in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu ahead of the Pran Pratishthan. He began by taking a holy dip at the 'Angi theerth' beach before worshipping at the Lord Ramanathaswamy temple. 

During his visit to the ancient Shiva temple, Modi, adorned with a rudraksha-mala, offered prayers and received traditional honours from the attending priests. 

The Ramanathaswamy temple, situated on the Rameswaram island in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, holds historical significance connected to the Ramayana. 

Shri Ram supposedly installed the Shiva linga within the temple, and it is believed that both Lord Ram and Sita Devi sought blessings here.

Before he visited Rameswaram, Modi had worshipped at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli district. 

Ram Mandir
