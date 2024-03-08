×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 01:09 IST

PM Modi's Light-Hearted Maldives Mention Draws Laughter at Republic Summit

Tensions escalated between India and Maldives in January 2024 when PM Modi visited the Lakshadweep islands.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi at Republic Summit 2024
PM Modi at Republic Summit 2024 | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and the Maldives, Prime Minister Modi humorously suggested to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to consider operating as a news agency for SAARC countries. He quipped that such an initiative could help the people of Maldives amidst the current circumstances. 

Jo aap global channel banana chahte hai zaruri nahi ki har koi aapka channel dekhe shuru me aap ek news agency ke roop me saarc desho par kaam kar sakte hai. Ye Maldives wale logo ki madad ho jayegi. Nasheed mera bahut purana dost hai toh main usse kuch bhi keh sakta hun (If you want to establish a global channel, it is not necessary that everyone starts watching your channel initially. You can start working as a news agency in Saarc countries. This will help the people of Maldives. Mohamed Nasheed (former president of the Maldives) is my old friend, I can say anything", said the Prime Minister at Republic Summit 2024- India's biggest news event.

India-Maldives Strained Diplomatic Ties

Relations between India and Maldives have been tense since Muizzu assumed office in November 2023. Perceived as favouring China, the Maldivian president reaffirmed his pledge to expel Indian military personnel from his country upon taking power.

Tensions escalated in January 2024 when PM Modi visited the Lakshadweep islands. Three ministers from the Maldives' cabinet made disparaging remarks on social media in response to the Prime Minister's posts from his trip. 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

