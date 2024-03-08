PM Modi's Light-Hearted Maldives Mention Draws Laughter at Republic Summit

Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and the Maldives, Prime Minister Modi humorously suggested to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to consider operating as a news agency for SAARC countries. He quipped that such an initiative could help the people of Maldives amidst the current circumstances.

Jo aap global channel banana chahte hai zaruri nahi ki har koi aapka channel dekhe shuru me aap ek news agency ke roop me saarc desho par kaam kar sakte hai. Ye Maldives wale logo ki madad ho jayegi. Nasheed mera bahut purana dost hai toh main usse kuch bhi keh sakta hun (If you want to establish a global channel, it is not necessary that everyone starts watching your channel initially. You can start working as a news agency in Saarc countries. This will help the people of Maldives. Mohamed Nasheed (former president of the Maldives) is my old friend, I can say anything", said the Prime Minister at Republic Summit 2024- India's biggest news event.

Advertisement

#PMModiAtRepublicSummit | Without taking royalty, I can give a piece of advice to Republic. The team could allocate dedicated time slots, perhaps two hours each day, for news in specific languages on their channel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)



Tune in here to… pic.twitter.com/5KLm1WqEAe — Republic (@republic) March 7, 2024

India-Maldives Strained Diplomatic Ties

Relations between India and Maldives have been tense since Muizzu assumed office in November 2023. Perceived as favouring China, the Maldivian president reaffirmed his pledge to expel Indian military personnel from his country upon taking power.

Tensions escalated in January 2024 when PM Modi visited the Lakshadweep islands. Three ministers from the Maldives' cabinet made disparaging remarks on social media in response to the Prime Minister's posts from his trip.