PM Modi's Heartwarming Moment with BJP Worker Asking for Autograph Goes Viral

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a heartwarming encounter recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen giving an autograph to a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker named Vijaya Lakshmi. The video of the autograph moment has gone viral, captivating the hearts of many across the nation. Vijaya Lakshmi, a dedicated BJP worker, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Modi, and during their interaction, she expressed her admiration by requesting his autograph.

In a gesture that exemplifies humility and warmth, PM Modi gladly obliged, signing an autograph for Vijaya Lakshmi, leaving her visibly elated. The woman BJP member took PM Modi's autograph on a picture of her daughter.

Advertisement

Speaking about the encounter, Vijaya Lakshmi expressed her gratitude, stating that she was overjoyed by PM Modi's gesture. She emphasised the significance of the moment, highlighting how it reaffirmed her admiration for the Prime Minister and his connect with the people.

Adding to the emotional resonance of the encounter, Vijaya Lakshmi shared that her daughter, Jashodhara, had previously sung a song dedicated to PM Modi.

Advertisement

The song, a heartfelt tribute, caught the attention of the Prime Minister, who not only appreciated it but also retweeted it on social media platform X, revealed Vijaya Lakshmi. This video amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 furthered strengthens the bond between the leader and his supporters.

Watch the heartwarming video of PM Modi here:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was interviewed by Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday. The PM shared his vision for a progressive, inclusive and developed India in the interview, which resonates deeply among the people, igniting hope and determination in every citizen's heart.

Advertisement

Watch PM Modi's interview with Arnab here: