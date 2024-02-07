PM Modi's Personal Diary Shows His Admiration For Mahatma Gandhi

Advertisement

New Delhi: Pages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal diary show his admiration for Mahatma Gandhi, whose 76th martyrdom anniversary is being observed nationwide today.

Modi Archive, which showcases the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through archival records on Tuesday, shared pictures from his personal diary, showing quotes of Gandhi written by PM Modi.

"We bring to you pages from @narendramodi's personal diary, which demonstrate that not only did he extensively read Mahatma Gandhi, but he also wrote down Gandhi's quotes in his personal diary as something of inspirational value to him. These entries continued to guide his interactions later on," said the post by Modi Archive.

We bring to you pages from @narendramodi's personal diary, which demonstrate that not only did he extensively read #MahatmaGandhi, but he also wrote down Gandhi's quotes in his personal diary as something of inspirational value to him. These entries continued to guide his… pic.twitter.com/MCvgCBMCx1 — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) January 30, 2024

Quotes of Gandhi Which PM Modi Penned Down

"I have no weapon but love to wield authority over anyone," said one of the quotes in the Prime Ministers' diary. Another quote in PM Modi's diary read, "If blood be shed let it be our own. Let us cultivate the calm courage to die without killing."

"My greed of non-violence is an extremely active force, it has, no room for cowardice or even weakness. There is fope for a violent man to be some day non-violent, But there is none for a coward," said another quote.

Marking Gandhi's 76th anniversary of martyrdom, PM Modi also paid his homage, by saying, “I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation. Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfil their vision for our nation.”

PM Modi in 2023 before Mahamta Gandhi's birth anniversary had also called upon people across the country to do one hour of “shramdaan” (voluntary labour) for cleanliness on October 1 as tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.