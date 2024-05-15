Advertisement

Ghatkopar (Mumbai): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Lok Sabha election rally on Wednesday in Ghatkopar's Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg (LBS), and the Mumbai traffic police have issued an alert for May 15.

A notice indicating road closures at various locations along the LBS road has been released by the police.

Advertisement

The traffic authority states that from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., all vehicles must stay off of LBS Road from Gandhi Nagar Junction to Naupada Junction and Mahul-Ghatkopar Road from Meghraj Junction to RB Kadam Junction.

Traffic police may close the following routes if necessary:

Advertisement

Traffic from Sakinaka Junction to Ghatkopar Junction on the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road.



Traffic from Hiranandani Kailash Complex Road heading towards the Gulati petrol station intersection.



Traffic heading towards Sarvodaya Junction from Golibar Maidan and Ghatkopar Metro Station (West).

A notice indicating road closures at various locations along the LBS road has been released by the police, amid PM Modi Roadshow at Ghatkopar.

Advertisement