Updated February 10th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

PM Modi's UAE Visit: BAPS Hindu Temple Inauguration & More | Full Schedule

This will be PM Modi's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months.

Digital Desk
PM Modi
PM Modi | Image:ANI
  3 min read
PM Modi in UAE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting February 13-14. The highlight of his visit will be the inauguration of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the BAPS Mandir, a significant milestone in the cultural and religious exchange between India and the UAE. Additionally, PM Modi will address the Indian diaspora during his visit. This will be PM Modi's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months. 

Modi in UAE

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 13 to 14 February 2024," a statement released by MEA read. During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will discuss ways to further deepen, expand and strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the statement added.

Prime Minister Modi will also meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Defence Minister of UAE. At his invitation, Prime Minister will participate in the World Government Summit 2024 to be held in Dubai as Guest of Honour and deliver a special keynote address at the Summit.

PM Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. He will also be addressing the Indian community in the UAE at an event in Zayed Sports city in Abu Dhabi.

According to the MEA, India and UAE enjoy warm, close and multi-faceted relations underpinned by strong political, cultural and economic linkages. "Following the landmark visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to UAE in August 2015, bilateral relations between the two countries been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February 2022 and a Local Currency Settlement (LCS) System in July 2023 to promote the use of Indian Rupee and AED for cross-border transactions," the statement said.

India-UAE Ties

India and the UAE are among each other's top trading partners with a bilateral trade of about USD 85 billion in 2022-23. UAE is also among the top 4 investors in India in terms of foreign direct investments in 2022-23.

Meanwhile, around 3.5 million strong and vibrant Indian community forms the largest expatriate group in UAE. Their positive and well-appreciated contribution in the development of their host country has been an important anchor of our excellent bilateral engagement with the UAE, the MEA further stated.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

