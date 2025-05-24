PM Modi's Vision For Resilient India: Emphasises Institutionalising Civil Defence Preparedness Among States

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, addressed the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, emphasising the critical need for a long-term approach to civil preparedness, signalling a big shift in the nation's strategy to tackle growing threats after Operation Sindoor. The Prime Minister's assertion was a crucial reminder of the importance of institutionalising civil defence preparedness in the face of increasingly serious security threats. During the meeting, PM Modi praised the precision and effectiveness of Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces' action demonstrating the country's ability to target and destroy terror infrastructure with unparalleled accuracy in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Prime Minister's statements signalled a shift towards a more proactive and modern approach to civil defence. By stressing on the need for a long-term strategy, PM Modi was pushing for a sustained effort to enhance the country's preparedness and response to emergencies. The approach was expected to strengthen the nation's resilience and ability to respond to crises, ensuring the safety and security of its citizens. The recent mock drills, which PM Modi mentioned, have indeed reignited attention to civil defence, asserting on the importance of regular preparedness and response exercises in ensuring national security.

Chief Ministers Praised Operation Sindoor, Lauded PM Modi

The Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors in attendance at the NITI Aayog meeting praised Operation Sindoor for its precision and targeted strikes, which led to the destruction of terror infrastructure. They also lauded PM Modi's leadership and the valour of the armed forces, acknowledging the critical role they play in maintaining national security. The meeting saw a unanimous appreciation for the efforts towards Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector, which have strengthened the defence forces and bolstered confidence in the country's capabilities.

Aatmanirbharta: Path To Defence Self-Reliance

The push for Aatmanirbharta, or self-reliance, in the defence sector has been a key initiative of the current government. By reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and promoting indigenous production, the government aimed to enhance the country's defence capabilities and reduce vulnerabilities. The efforts in this direction have been widely praised, with many acknowledging the progress made in recent years. The emphasis on Aatmanirbharta is expected to not only boost the defence sector but also contribute to the country's economic growth and development.

Institutionalising Civil Defence Preparedness